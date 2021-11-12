Sask., has reported 40 COVID-19 deaths since beginning of November

The COVID-19-related death rate in Saskatchewan appears to be slowing.

Forty deaths were reported in the first 12 days of November, compared with 58 for the same time period in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic for Saskatchewan, with 156 deaths in 31 days.

Five new deaths were recorded on Friday, bringing the total to 891 deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

Saskatchewan also reported 122 new cases on Friday.

The cases were detected in the following health zones:

Far north west: one.

North west: eight.

North central: 11.

Saskatoon: 21.

Central east: 27.

Regina: 25.

South west: five.

South central: four.

South east: 13.

Seven of the new cases have yet to be assigned to a zone as they are pending residence information.

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan's active COVID-19 case count has increased.

Taking into account the five deaths, the 102 new recoveries and the new cases means the number of active cases jumped by 15 to 1,443.

It's notable as the number of active cases has been dropping daily since Oct. 15, when there were 4,364 active cases.

Hospitalizations in Saskatchewan saw a slight increase of two on Friday, while ICU admissions dropped by two to 47.

In addition, 13 Saskatchewan residents are receiving treatment in Ontario. No patients have been repatriated to the province since Wednesday.

Saskatchewan reported 1,690 new COVID-19 tests on Friday. That means there is a test positivity of 7 per cent, which keeps the seven-day-rolling average of test positivity at seven per cent.

There were 2,749 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines reported on Friday.

About 70 per cent of the new doses went to people getting their second jab.

Provincially, about 80.2 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated and 86.42 per cent have received their first dose.