More than a third of Sask.'s total COVID-19 deaths have occurred since July 11

More than a third of Saskatchewan's COVID-19-related deaths have occurred since the province lifted health restrictions in July.

Wednesday saw the province record an additional four COVID-19-related deaths, moving the province's total to 878 deaths since the pandemic began.

Three-hundred six, or 34 per cent, of them have come since restrictions were lifted on July 11.

Although a mask mandate was reintroduced in Sept., and cases have dropped since then, the death toll has continued to increase.

Experts have repeatedly said that hospitalizations and COVID-19-related deaths are lagging factors.

One of the four deaths recorded on Monday was a person in the 40 to 59 age bracket, while the three others were people older than 80.

The four deaths and 166 recoveries helped to offset the 121 new cases reported on Thursday.

That means the number of known active cases in the province declined by 50 to 1,374.

The new cases were recorded in the following health zones:

Far northwest: seven.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: 15.

North central: 11.

Saskatoon: 30.

Central west: one.

Central east: nine.

Regina: eight.

Southwest: six.

South central: four.

Southeast: 18.

Ten new cases have not been assigned to a health zone as they are pending residence information.

About 38 per cent of the new cases reported on Wednesday were in people under the age of 12, who are therefore unable to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by six on Wednesday to 187 people. However, ICU cases increased by one to 52.

The province processed 1,749 tests with a test positivity of seven per cent. The seven day rolling average of test positivity also remains at seven per cent.

The province also administered 2,532 new COVID-19 doses.

A little more than a third of the new doses reported on Monday were people getting a first shot. The rest were second doses.

According to the province's figures 86.25 per cent of the eligible population have at least a first dose of the vaccine while 79.81 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.