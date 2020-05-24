COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new cases, both in far north, 3 new recoveries

As of Sunday there are two new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, both in the far north region.

In total, the province has recorded 632 cases of COVID-19. 87 of them are considered active.

Three more people have recovered as of Sunday, while five people remain in hospital. Two people are in hospital receiving inpatient care, three are in intensive care.

Of the 632 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 141 cases are related to travel, while 357 are community contacts. There are 78 cases that have no known exposure to the virus, and 58 cases are still under investigation.

There have been 251 cases in the far north region, 167 in the Saskatoon region, 110 from the north region, 76 cases in the Regina region, 16 cases in the south and 12 cases in the central region.

The province said it has conducted 43,862 COVID-19 tests as of Sunday.