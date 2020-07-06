COVID-19 in Sask: 9 new cases, 4 hospitalizations reported Monday

A total of 805 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Saskatchewan.

The government reported nine new cases in the province between July 4-6 — three in the far north, one in the central region, two in the Saskatoon area and one in the south.

There were also two hospitalizations in the North and two in Saskatoon, with one patient in Saskatoon receiving intensive care.

The government also reported 21 recoveries, bringing the total number of people in the province who have recovered from the novel coronavirus to 732.

Of the now over 800 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 59 are considered active.