COVID-19 in Sask: 2 more deaths, 247 new cases Wednesday

Saskatchewan is reporting 247 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total known active cases in the province to 3,748.

Two more people have died. They were both in the 80-plus age group.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest (12).

Far north central (10).

Far northeast (nine).

Northwest (24).

North central (27).

Northeast (27).

Saskatoon (82).

Central west (1).

Central east (8).

Regina (23).

Southeast (11).

Location pending (13).

Two hundred and five people are in hospital, with 36 of them in intensive care.

The province says 10,400 vaccines have now been administered in Saskatchewan, but that not all reports had been received, so the true number is likely higher. More details on vaccination numbers will be available tomorrow.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 316.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. (Government of Saskatchewan)

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.