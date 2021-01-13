COVID-19 in Sask: 2 more deaths, 247 new cases Wednesday
Saskatchewan is reporting 247 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total known active cases in the province to 3,748.
2 deaths were in the 80-plus age group
Saskatchewan is reporting 247 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total known active cases in the province to 3,748.
Two more people have died. They were both in the 80-plus age group.
The new cases are located in the following zones:
- Far northwest (12).
- Far north central (10).
- Far northeast (nine).
- Northwest (24).
- North central (27).
- Northeast (27).
- Saskatoon (82).
- Central west (1).
- Central east (8).
- Regina (23).
- Southeast (11).
- Location pending (13).
Two hundred and five people are in hospital, with 36 of them in intensive care.
The province says 10,400 vaccines have now been administered in Saskatchewan, but that not all reports had been received, so the true number is likely higher. More details on vaccination numbers will be available tomorrow.
Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 316.
CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.