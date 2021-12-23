Sask. to end COVID-19 proof of vaccination policy on Feb. 14, mandatory masking to remain until end of month

Saskatchewan will end its vaccine passport policy on Monday, Feb. 14.

That means businesses, workplaces and other public venues will no longer be mandated by the province to require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Currently, all Saskatchewan residents must show proof that they have received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter restaurants, bars and many other businesses. They also have the option to provide a negative COVID-19 test. Those requirements will be removed Monday.

On Tuesday, the provincial government confirmed that other current public health orders, including a requirement to mask in indoor public spaces, will remain in effect until the latest public health order expires at the end of February.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab laid out the plan at a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan has become the first province to reveal a plan to relax restrictions, although Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said he will do the same later on Tuesday.

The province says eHealth Saskatchewan will continue to make proof of vaccination records and QR codes available to Saskatchewan residents to use where needed, including for travel and in other jurisdictions.

Moe said on Tuesday that it's time for the province to move forward and past the proof of vaccination policy, which he said "created two classes of citizens in the province."

He asked everyone to be understanding of each other's choices around things like wearing a mask.

"Don't lose a friend to COVID," he said.

Province opens booster dose eligibility

Saskatchewan also announced that all Saskatchewan residents 12 to 17 years old are now able to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine effective immediate.

The booster dose will only be administered five months or more after the child has received their second dose.

Before the announcement, childhood booster doses were only available for adolescents who were immunocompromised or had other health conditions and could be administered three months after receiving their second dose of vaccinations.

The province's announcement of lifting restrictions comes a little more than eight months after Moe and Shahab sealed the final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update with a handshake ahead of lifting all previous COVID-19 health restrictions on July 11.

Measures would be re-introduced months later as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions surged across the province.

Saskatchewan would eventually record 156 deaths in Oct., the deadliest month of the pandemic, as a result of the wave fuelled by the Delta variant.

Now, as the province deals with the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the premier will once again address the general public.

The premier has stated that "vaccination does not keep you from contracting COVID-19." Experts disagree with his assessment and says its based on misunderstanding the data being reported by Saskatchewan.

In recent interviews Moe has also pointed to hospitalizations dropping as a reason to lift restrictions.

Health officials have already reduced some restrictions, saying they want to begin treating COVID-19 like any other communicable disease.

As part of that policy shift, the province stopped providing daily COVID-19 updates as of Monday. The data does indicate hospitalizations dropped in the three days preceding the halt of daily updates.

Saskatchewan now requires all PCR tests for COVID-19 to be booked in advance via the 811 HealthLine and has reserved the tests for "priority populations at elevated risk to severe outcomes.

The head of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour has already called for the province to continue with some public health measures.

At a news conference on Monday, Lori Johb called for the province to allow public access to PCR testing and for the proof of vaccination system to remain in place.

"Our provincial government has let us down every step of the way throughout this pandemic. They have done nothing to ensure that workers are safe. We need paid sick time so that they can comfortably stay at home and continue to get paid while they're taking care of themselves if they're ill. Those things are essential," she said.

Johb said workers need 10 days of paid sick time.