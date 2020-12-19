COVID-19 in Sask.: 8 more deaths, 252 new cases reported Saturday

Eight more people in Saskatchewan have died from COVID-19, the province said Saturday, and there are 252 new cases of the illness in the province.

The latest deaths include a person in their 50s and a person in their 60s in the north central zone of the province.

There were also three deaths of individuals in their 70s — one in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Three people in their 80s have died — one in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south central region of the province.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 115.

The 252 new cases of the illness announced Saturday bring the number of active cases in the province to 3,762. A total of 13,329 cases have been reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases include:

57 in Saskatoon.

29 in Regina

42 in the north central zone.

41 in the northwest.

24 in the central east.

17 in the far northeast.

12 in the northeast.

Nine in the far northwest.

Five in the central west.

Four in the south central zone.

Four in the southeast.

Three in the far north central zone.

Two in the southwest.

Residence information is pending for three cases.

There are 127 in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 27 in intensive care.

New health measures

New public health measures in effect Saturday require all bingo halls and casinos in the province to close.

Personal care services must also be reduced to 50 per cent occupancy.

More public health measures will come into effect on Christmas Day, which will see retail services — both essential and non-essential — required to reduce their capacity to 50 per cent. Big-box retailers will be limited to 25 per cent capacity.