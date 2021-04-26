Number of active COVID-19 cases in Sask. continues downward trend, no new omicron cases reported

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan continued to drop on Wednesday, with only 62 new cases reported, along with 69 more recoveries and no new deaths from the illness.

The number of known active cases dropped to 538, down by seven from Tuesday's number, according to the province's online dashboard.

That's the lowest the figure has been since Aug. 6, when there were 549 known active cases.

The 62 new cases were reported in the following health zones:

Far northwest: two.

Far northeast: one.

North central: nine.

Northeast: nine.

Saskatoon: seven.

Central east: four.

Regina: 16.

Southwest: two.

South central: one.

Southeast: eight.

Residence information is pending for three other cases.

The new cases were discovered after 1,782 new tests were completed, giving the province a daily test positivity of three per cent. The seven-day test positivity rolling average is also three per cent.

There was also good news in relation to the omicron coronavirus variant, with no new omicron cases reported in the province on Wednesday.

That means the number of COVID-19 cases in the province stemming from that variant remains at five.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 also remained unchanged, with 941 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by five on Wednesday, to a total of 105, including 33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, there were no longer any patients receiving treatment in Ontario.

Saskatchewan administered 1,194 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, 58 per cent of which were first doses.

The province has now administered first doses to 82.4 per cent of its eligible population.

At least 74.7 per cent of the eligible population have received two jabs.