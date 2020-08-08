COVID-19 in Sask: 11 new cases in Regina, 24 new cases in province

The province announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday with 13 people listed in hospital and 24 new recoveries, maintaining the total number of known active cases at 168.

Out of the 24 new cases announced Saturday, 11 are in Regina, bringing the number of active cases in the city to 25.

On Friday, the province announced a number of employees tested positive at K-Bro Linens in Regina. It's not clear if Saturday's new cases are related to that outbreak. The province said a contact investigation is underway.

Around the rest of the province on Saturday, the north central region recorded three new cases, Saskatoon also had three, the south west region announced one new case and the south central region reported five.

Eight of the 24 new cases are connected to people living "in communal settings", a term the provincial government uses in reference to Hutterite colonies.

Out of the 13 people in hospital, eight are receiving inpatient care. Three of them are in Saskatoon, three in the south west region, one in the south central area and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care in the province with four in Saskatoon and one in the north central region.

Cases overall in Sask.

Out of the 1,433 reported cases in the province, 207 are related to travel, 716 are community contacts (including mass gatherings), 389 have no known exposure and 121 are under investigation.

50 percent of the overall cases are female and 50 percent are male.

228 of the cases involve people 19 years of age and under.

To date, 20 people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.