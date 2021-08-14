COVID-19 in Sask.: 122 new cases, no new deaths, 77 hospitalizations

The province announced 122 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan Saturday, bringing the total number of reported cases so far to 51,162.

Of those, 958 cases are active and 49,618 cases are considered recovered.

Over one-third of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 97 cases per day, or 8.1 per 100,000 people. That number has been climbing since July 17, when the seven-day average was 26 cases, the dashboard says.

There were no new deaths from the illness reported.

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are slightly up in Saskatchewan, with 77 people now in hospital with the illness, compared to 73 on Friday. Of those patients, 74 per cent are not fully vaccinated, the online update says.

Ten people with the disease are in intensive care units in Saskatchewan.

As of Saturday, 674,499 residents of Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated.

Saturday's update shows 766 more people received their first shot and 1,796 got their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday's update.

The new COVID-19 cases announced Saturday were in the far northwest (four), far north central (three), far northeast (20), northwest (four), north central (22), northeast (four), Saskatoon (37), central west (two), central east (two), Regina (two), southwest (one), south central (eight) and southeast (10).

Residence information is pending for three other cases.