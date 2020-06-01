Your memories of life in a pandemic: Sask. helps create COVID-19 time capsule

Some day in the still-murky future, many of us will try to explain to those that didn't live through it what it was like when the whole world slid to a near halt during a global pandemic.

CBC Saskatchewan asked audiences to help build a COVID-19 time capsule with photos, memories and videos. The result was a variety of light-hearted and poignant moments.

Eric Anderson, creator of the YXE Underground podcast, took a walk with his friend Janelle Wallace through Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood and down to the river, recording their walk for his podcast.

"We really wanted to capture how quiet the city had become during the pandemic, but as you'll see and hear, there were people itching to get out of their homes on a gorgeous spring evening," he wrote.

With playgrounds closed and activities of all kinds grounding to a halt, people were left to come up with their own entertainment. Donna Murray (and her cat) found some alternative ways of passing the time, including ordering items from Amazon.

Many put their sewing skills to work making masks. Robin Zimmer's boys got a special Spiderman version, courtesy of their grandmother.

Paula Hill decided to marry a love of gardening with a way to commemorate the pandemic, by giving the planters some masks of their own.

"The planters were a gift from friends that I have had for years (both the planters and the friends). Now they remind everyone to use a mask, space yourself and wash your hands," Hill wrote.

Remember in the early days when some were panic-buying toilet paper? It made those two and three-ply rolls mighty precious and gave Paula Brookbank reason to be thankful of her son and daughter-in-law when she arrived home from Arizona to find a gift of Purex Ultra sitting and waiting for her.

"Our fridge was full of enough food for 14 days too," she wrote, evidence that her son and daughter-in-law are keepers!

Graduations and birthday celebrations involving dozens of well-wishers had to be scrapped, but creative people still found many ways to mark these special occasions.

"During the the COVID-19 restrictions, our grad committee came up with what I feel is a very ingenious way for our Class of 2020 to celebrate their Grad while staying within the health regulations," wrote Lorraine Stenerson.

The class had graduates come in for individual ceremonies and to receive their diplomas, with the grad committee also creating a special video message to send them to remember the occasion.

Kids also put their drawing skills to work, as they worked from home instead of at schools that were shut down. The whole situation drove seven-year-old Etta Cochrane to ask the question that everyone wanted to know: when will it end? She had her own solution to propose.

"Have we tried making friends with the virus and asking it to stop?"