Dedicated COVID-19 testing facilities opened in Sask., but only for referred patients

Dedicated COVID-19 testing facilities are being opened in Saskatchewan, but they're only for patients who've been referred, not walk-ins.

A news release issued by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said two facilities are set up, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon. A third testing facility in Prince Albert is expected to be operational by Monday.

The SHA release did not specify where the testing facilities were located in each city.

"The testing centres will only provide testing. These are not for patient care," the SHA statement said.

"If you are not exhibiting symptoms, you do not need to be tested."

(CBC)

The news release encouraged anyone who might be concerned about COVID-19 to first learn about the symptoms and testing recommendations.

Patients who fit criteria of potential exposure, exhibit mild symptoms, and suspect they have COVID-19 can obtain a referral by contacting the 811 Health Line or their family physician, or from their local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office.