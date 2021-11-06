COVID-19 in Sask.: 157 new cases and 6 more deaths

On Sunday the province reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 as well as six more deaths from the illness.

One person with COVID-19 who died was in the 20 to 39 age group, according to the government.

Two other people were aged 60-79 and three were 80 years of age or older.

872 people with the disease have died so far in the province.

There are 1,665 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 80 fewer than announced on Saturday.

This is the lowest active case number reported since Aug. 26, when the province counted 1,602 active cases, according to the government's dashboard.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 153, compared to 194 a week ago.

Two out-of-province patients from Sask. died

Hospital numbers dropped slightly since Saturday.

As of Sunday, 191 people are in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19, including 47 in intensive care, according to the province.

Of the 191 patients in hospital, 67.5 per cent were not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says.

Not included in the province's count are 18 residents that are being treated in out-of-province ICUs, the government says.

Since Saturday's report, two out-of-province patients have died and one has been repatriated, according to the dashboard.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: one.

Northwest: 15.

North central: 31.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 32.

Central west: one.

Central east: 16.

Regina: 29.

Southwest: four.

South central: one.

Southeast: 20.

Residence information is pending for three new cases.

Saskatoon currently has the highest number of active cases (357), followed by Regina (322) and the central east zone (228).

More than one third of the 157 new cases in Saskatchewan were in children aged 11 and under.

Of the new cases among people age 12 and older, almost half were in fully vaccinated people, according to the dashboard.

As of Sunday, health-care workers administered an additional 1,854 COVID-19 tests.

One month ago, the number of new tests was 3,772 — more than double the amount of tests reported on Sunday.

2,820 more residents have been vaccinated, including 710 new first doses, the province says.

809,429 people in Saskatchewan have now received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.