Sask. nursing students call to be vaccinated against COVID-19

A group of Saskatchewan nursing students say they are concerned they won't be vaccinated soon enough.

More than 100 students have signed a petition asking the provincial government to reconsider the second phase of its ongoing vaccine rollout.

As students, they are not included in the policy of vaccinating health-care workers and with many of the students under the age of 30 they will be among the last age group to receive the vaccine.

A further complication is that many nursing students will be deployed to the hospitals in Regina and Saskatoon.

Those two hospitals are managing the bulk of the province's most serious COVID-19 cases.

Ben Charyna is a third-year nursing student in Saskatoon and is one of the students who signed the petition.

He told CBC's The Morning Edition that there are concerns that nursing students will be put on clinical rotations despite not being vaccinated.

"Depending on the area that you're practicing in there are positive patients on some of the wards. So there's risks along with that and along with being in close quarters with the staff who are working with those patients directly," Charyna said.

Premier Scott Moe says his government is always discussing vaccination prioritization but will continue to mostly prioritize by age.

With the cases of COVID-19 variants of concern continuing to climb in Saskatchewan that concern is even more apparent, the nursing student said.

The variants are more virulent and are having a greater effect on younger populations, which puts the students at risk, Charyna said.

"We don't view that as a risk that should be taken. And so vaccinating us, knowing that we're going into those environments to protect the patients and the other health care workers and to protect our capacity to maintain our health care system, we think that should be a priority."

But it doesn't sound like the province is open to changing its position.

In a post-budget press conference on Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said that he would not look to tweak the COVID-19 vaccine priority list to move

He said moving essential workers such as emergency room doctors to the top of the priority list would disrupt Saskatchewan's plan to see as many willing members of the public get offered their first vaccine dose by the end of June.

"Right now, the challenge we have with changing the priority moving forward is it's going to slow down our ability to deliver the high volume of vaccines that we've been able to thus far," Moe said.

"If you look at the next number of weeks and our plan to have everyone in this province having access to that vaccine by June, that means if we slow that down we may not have everyone in this province to have access to a vaccine until a number of weeks later."

Moe said the province would continue to use age as its main criterion for its vaccine rollout.

The province's vaccine rollout website describes age as "the number one risk factor for severe outcomes, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19."