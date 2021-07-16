COVID-19 in Sask: Active case count the highest it has been in 2 weeks

Saskatchewan reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the province's known active case count to the highest number it has been in more than two weeks.

There are now 376 known active cases in the province, the most the province has reported since July 12, when there were 397 active cases.

That was the day after Saskatchewan lifted all public COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

The 50 new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 10.

Far north central: eight.

Northwest: one.

North central: two.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 13.

Central east: three.

Regina: seven.

Southwest: one.

South central: one.

Southeast: one.

Two cases are pending residence information while one case previously pending was assigned to the north central zone.

The 50 new cases reported Wednesday also kept the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases at 41. the same level it was at on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 48,876 people are considered to have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, meaning the province's count of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 578.

The number of current hospitalizations in Saskatchewan dropped to 43. That's seven fewer than the 50 reported on Tuesday and the fewest hospitalizations since Nov. 9, 2020.

Nine of the hospitalized people are receiving intensive care.

Saskatchewan administered 4,562 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since its last report.

That means the province has now administered 1,394,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Second doses have continued to dominate the new doses provided. According to the the province, 79 per cent of the administered doses reported on Wednesday were second doses.