COVID-19 in Sask.: Over 550 new cases reported as province breaks new case, total active case records

Saskatchewan's 552 new COVID-19 cases set new provincial records again on Sunday, as the active case total rose to 4,864.

Previously, the single highest active case total reported was 4,763, recorded on Dec. 7, 2020, amid Saskatchewan's second wave of COVID-19.

A week ago, on Sept. 19, Saskatchewan announced 543 new cases — previously the highest announced in one day.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest, 21.

Far northeast, 19.

Northwest, 77.

North central, 38

Northeast, 16.

Saskatoon, 124.

Central west, 17.

Central east, 36.

Regina, 64.

Southwest, 33.

South central, 36

Southeast, 36.

The update said 35 cases had pending residence information.

As of Sunday, the province's seven-day daily average of new cases was at 478, or 39.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

The province's dashboard update said 27.5 per cent of new cases were reported in those between 20 and 39 years of age.

Some 4,083 COVID-19 tests were administered in Saskatchewan as of the update.

The update showed 281 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 63 of whom were in intensive care.

Three deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the province's death total to 670.

An additional 2,153 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, according to Sunday's update, and another 1,740 people were fully vaccinated.