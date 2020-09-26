COVID-19 in Sask.: 19 new cases, including 13 in Saskatoon linked to known cases or events

The government of Saskatchewan announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

Fifteen of the new cases are in Saskatoon, including 13 linked to known cases or events.

The central east and Regina zones each reported two new cases on Saturday.

Two cases were removed from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 total, as they were deemed to invovle people who are not residents of the province, leaving a total of 1,863 reported cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of those, 134 were considered active as of Saturday.

Eight people are in hospital with COVID-19, all of whom are receiving in-patient care.

Six more people had recovered from the illness as of Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,705.

There were 2,984 COVID-19 tests conducted in Saskatchewan on Friday — a new provincial daily high that brought the total testing number to 183,216.

