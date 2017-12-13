COVID-19 in Sask: 11 new cases, record single-day testing numbers

The province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday, and record-setting testing numbers conducted on Friday.

The provincial COVID-19 update said there were two new cases in Saskatoon, one new case in the central west zone, one in the central east, five new cases in Regina, and two in the south central zone.

Both of the cases reported in Saskatoon are linked to a previously identified outbreak at Brandt Industries. Initial investigations into the outbreak suggest it is linked to out-of-province travel.

The province's total number of COVID-19 cases is now 1,787, of which 121 are considered active. Twenty-five of the active cases are in communal living settings.

Ten people are in hospital with COVID-19. Nine are in in-patient care and one person is in intensive care.

The province also reported its highest daily testing total, with 2,873 COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday. That breaks a single-day testing total record of 2,129 tests, set on Aug. 6.