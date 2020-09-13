COVID-19 in Sask.: 17 new cases announced Sunday

The province said there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 to report on Sunday.

There have been a total of 1,726 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Sunday. There are 99 active cases in the province.

Of the cases reported on Sunday, 14 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west and one is in the central east zone. One case's location is still pending.

Six of the cases in Saskatoon are connected to a private gathering. Contact tracing and investigation are underway and the provincial update said more cases could be linked to the gathering.

Sunday's update included a reminder about gatherings, which are capped at 30 people for indoor and outdoor settings, if there is enough space to maintain two-metre distance between people not from the same household.

Gatherings in settings where the two-metre distance cannot be met should be smaller.

"For food service at gatherings, potlucks are discouraged and there should be no shared platters of food or shared buffet service," the update said.

"If food is being served, it should be plated. One person should handle the preparation of food and drink following the proper safety protocols."

Two people are in hospital, receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. One more person recovered as of Sunday, bringing the provincial recovery total to 1,603.

Of the 99 active cases, 34 are in communal living settings.

The province said it conducted 1,580 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, bringing the provincial testing total to 158,456.