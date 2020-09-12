COVID-19 in Sask.: 21 new cases announced, 83 cases active

Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 83.

Five of the new cases are in Saskatoon, 14 are in the central east zone and two are in the south west zone, the province said in its latest update.

The province's investigation so far has found 15 of the 21 new cases reported Saturday are in communal living settings. The province said 33 of the 83 active cases are in communal living settings — a term the province typically uses in reference to Hutterite colonies.

A total of 1,709 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Saskatchewan since the first case was identified six months ago.

Two people are now in hospital with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, receiving in-patient care in Saskatoon.

Four more people recovered as of Saturday, bringing the provincial recovery total to 1,602.

The province conducted 1,544 COVID-19 tests on Friday, bringing the province's test total to 156,876.