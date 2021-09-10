COVID-19 in Sask: 432 new cases, 1 death reported Friday

Saskatchewan reported 432 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Friday.

The person who died was from the Saskatoon area and was in the 60 to 79 age category.

So far a total of 617 people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, according to the government's dashboard.

Friday's total was the second-most cases announced in a single day in Saskatchewan, behind only Nov. 21, 2020, when there were 441.

More than one-third, 34.3 per cent, of the new cases Friday are in the 19 years and younger age category, according to the province. One in 10 new cases are in fully vaccinated people.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases hit another new record of 366 new cases per day, or 30.4 cases per 100,000, according to the government's website.

Active case numbers continue to swell in the province, rising to 3,573 on Friday.

That is more than five times the amount of known active cases one month ago, when the province reported 682 on Aug. 11, 2021.

As of Friday, hospitalizations in the province increased by six from the previous day to 190, with 39 of those patients in intensive care. Of the 190 patients, 148 (77.9 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Most new cases reported on Friday were in Saskatoon (93) and in the northwest region of the province (77).

The new cases reported Friday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 22.

Far north central: four.

Far northeast: 20.

Northwest: 77.

North central: 69.

Northeast: 18.

Saskatoon: 93.

Central west: ten.

Central east: 18.

Regina: 31.

Southwest: four.

South central: eight.

Southeast: 20.

Location pending: 38

Saskatchewan reported 1,269 new first doses of COVID-19 shots Friday. That is 207 more than reported on Thursday.

Overall health-care workers administered 2,856 total bew doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Friday's update.