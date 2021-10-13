COVID-19 reported in 11 public schools in Regina

Regina Public Schools reported positive COVID-19 cases in 11 schools Tuesday and moved students in one classroom to online learning after multiple students tested positive for the virus.

According to a spokesperson for Regina Public Schools, multiple cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed among students in a grade one-two split classroom at Dr. George Ferguson School.

Starting Oct. 14, students in the class will move to remote learning until Monday, Oct. 25.

According to an RPS news release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed COVID-19 cases at the following public schools Tuesday:

Dr. George Ferguson School

École Massey School

Campbell Collegiate

W.H. Ford School

McDermid Community School

Winston Knoll Collegiate

Imperial Community School

Walker School

Arcola Community School

Scott Collegiate

École Wilfrid Walker

The Regina Catholic School Division reported positive cases at St. Theresa and St. Josaphat on Tuesday, according to its website.