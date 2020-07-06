Uncertainty surrounds returning to school for immunocompromised students, teachers
One parent says the province needs more than a one-size-fits-all plan
Questions remain for immunocompromised children and teachers as the new school year inches closer.
The provincial government announced Saskatchewan schools would be in-person this fall, with guidelines being developed in school divisions.
However, no guidelines are set yet to protect students and teachers who have an impaired immune system and may be more susceptible to contracting the COVID-19 virus.
"I can't imagine putting him in a situation where he might get something like COVID-19," Kath Stevenson said about her son Hugo. "I can't see returning to the fall where, you know, he would be at risk of being hospitalized."
Hugo, 6, has Down's syndrome and an immunodeficiency. In his short life so far, he's been in the hospital more than 70 times, Stevenson said. Stevenson and her family are currently isolating as much as possible to keep Hugo safe and healthy, she said.
One option Hugo's school was exploring is having an "immuno-attentive classroom" where an immunocompromised teacher would teach the immunocompromised students but the idea fell through, Stevenson said.
Another option would be to hire a nanny to watch and teach Hugo and his sister but that would be expensive, plus the nanny may bring it into the home accidentally, she said.
I think we need to have some flexible and diverse approaches come fall and not just a one-size-fits-all.- Kath Stevenson, parent to immunocompromised child
"I wish the government would step up, actually, and have a bit of a plan," Stevenson said. "I don't know what the right answer is but I feel a bit unsure what to do."
Stevenson said she has been talking with other parents who are in a similar situation. Some have been talking about hiring a teacher for the group of them.
"I think we need to have some flexible and diverse approaches come fall and not just a one-size-fits-all," Stevenson said.
Immunocompromised teachers
Parents aren't the only ones considering different options for the fall. Immunocompromised teachers also need to take their health into account.
Jennifer Wallace is a kindergarten teacher in Saskatoon. She has Type 1 diabetes, which means it takes longer for her to get better from illnesses. COVID-19 poses a larger threat to people with Type 1 diabetes than the general public, she said.
"Diabetes Canada put out a letter saying we need reasonable accommodations because of the increased risk but I don't know what those accommodations are," Wallace said.
For kindergarten kids, guidelines say it may be tougher for them to physically distance and instead they should limit physical contact. Wallace said that's not a great option for her classroom.
"There's just so many question marks and so many unknowns right now and I'm really hoping that all the people who are planning for the reopening are thinking about us," Wallace said.
I think locking down was easier because we knew the rules but this reopening is a lot harder because everyone has different levels of comfort.- Jennifer Wallace
Wallace said her employer has been really great in listening to her concerns and advocating to help keep Wallace safe.
"The unknown is really the tough part," Wallace said. "I think locking down was easier because we knew the rules but this reopening is a lot harder because everyone has different levels of comfort."
The best case this fall would be a vaccine, Wallace said, but other than that an assurance that no children with coughs are coming to class. Wallace said she doesn't want to think about not returning to the classroom at this point and wants to find a way to make it work.
With files From Saskatoon Morning
