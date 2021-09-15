COVID-19 in Sask.: 475 new cases, 2 more deaths reported Wednesday

Saskatchewan reached two COVID-19 milestones on Wednesday, breaking 60,000 total cases so far, and 4,000 known active cases for the third time during the pandemic.

There province has had 60,149 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and currently has 4,016 known active cases, according to the provincial dashboard.

The last time Saskatchewan reached more than 4,000 cases was in January. The most known active cases the province has faced in the pandemic so far was 4,763 on Dec. 7.

Nationally, Saskatchewan has the third most active COVID-19 cases per capita, according to federal data. The province has 333 active cases per 100,000 people, behind the Northwest Territories (385) and Alberta (413).

However, Saskatchewan has the highest rate of cases over the past 14 days, with about 450 cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan reported 475 new cases on Wednesday. Of them, more than one in three (about 35 per cent) are in people 19 or younger, and about one in five new cases are in kids 11 and under.

About one in seven new cases (15 per cent) were in people who were fully vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus.

Another 26 (six per cent) of new cases were in partially vaccinated people and 377 people (79 per cent) were in unvaccinated people.

There were also two new deaths, both in the Saskatoon area.

There are 4,016 known active cases in the province, the most since Jan. 19. (Jenna Leith/CBC News)

Wednesday's new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 19.

Far north central: four.

Far northeast: 47.

Northwest: 61.

North central: 41.

Northeast: 23.

Saskatoon: 118.

Central west: eight.

Central east: 25.

Regina: 36.

Southwest: 17.

South central: 10.

Southeast: 25.

Location information is pending for another 41 new cases.

There are 224 people in hospital, one fewer than on Tuesday, according to the province.

Vaccinations in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported 2,046 new COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday.

Of them, 945 were first doses and 1,101 were second doses.

About 71 per cent of the Saskatchewan population eligible for vaccination has been fully vaccinated and 80 per cent have received at least one dose, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

Nationally, about 78 per cent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.