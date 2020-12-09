Saskatchewan to receive 1,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to memo

The province is set to receive 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says a Saskatchewan Health Authority memo to staff and physicians that was obtained by CBC.

The memo said Regina General Hospital will serve as the home base and the vaccine doses will be given to "Regina staff providing direct care to COVID-19 patients, with the recognition that additional vaccine is being sent to Saskatchewan in the coming weeks in order to vaccinate our health care workforce across the province."

The government is holding a press conference Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to details the province's vaccine rollout plan.

The memo said the vaccinations are part of a pilot project to refine processes and distribution methods before rolling out vaccinations on a wider scale.

"We look forward to fully presenting Saskatchewan's Vaccine Delivery Plan during Wednesday morning's press conference, including full details on the phased approach of vaccine delivery in Saskatchewan," a government spokesperson said.