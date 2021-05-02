COVID-19 in Sask.: 238 news cases, one death reported

Saskatchewan reported one new death of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 253 recoveries. There are now 2,437 active cases in the province.

The person who died was in the 60-69 age group from the Central East zone.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest:19.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: 22.

North central: 23.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 40.

Central west: eight.

Central east: eight.

Regina: 59.

Southwest: five.

South central: 21.

Southeast: 22.

Residence information is pending on six cases.

The number of people in hospital remains unchanged at 167 patients, and 39 of those patients are in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 236.

There are now 7,160 variants of concern identified in the province. Two-thirds of those variants are in the Regina zone.

Vaccines

The province administered 8,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 443,669.

The 8,527 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones:

Far northwest: 86.

Far north central: eight.

Far northeast: 22.

Northwest: 714.

North central: 562.

Northeast: 111.

Saskatoon: 1,804.

Central west: 141.

Central east: 748.

Regina: 2,659.

Southwest: 36.

South central: 491.

Southeast: 834.

There were 311 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Just over 80 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 60 years old and up have received their first dose.

Vaccination clinics are available to anyone 40 years of age and older, or anyone with "valid eligibility letters or other proof of employment required for prioritized front-line workers," the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

In the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District the age is 30 and older.

In Moose Jaw, the drive-thru immunization facility is closed after using up all of its vaccine allocation on Sunday afternoon.

A health authority statement said the clinic would reopen when additional vaccines were available again.

Hours of operation and locations are available through the province's website.