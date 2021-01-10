COVID-19 in Sask: 307 new cases, no new deaths Sunday

One thousand and ninety-eight vaccinations were given in Saskatchewan on Jan. 9, bringing the total number of people with the vaccine to 7,929 as of Jan. 10.

Here's a breakdown of where people were given the vaccine Saturday:

Regina (220).

Saskatoon (112).

Prince Albert (110).

Far north east zone (559).

North east zone (97).

In a news release, the province noted that some vaccinations that happened Jan. 9 in the province's north might not have been reported yet.

The province reported 307 new cases of the virus on Sunday and no new deaths. 187 people are currently in hospital, with 31 people in intensive care.

A staffing issue has affected Sunday's information according to the release. Complete statistics, including regional breakdowns, were not available. The province said Monday would have a more complete picture.