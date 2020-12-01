308 COVID-19 cases announced in Sask. on Wednesday, says chief medical health officer

Another 308 COVID-19 cases were announced in Saskatchewan Wednesday, according to the chief medical health officer.

Dr. Saqib Shahab announced the new cases during a news conference Wednesday morning that discussed how the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed.

The provincial government will be releasing further data at 1:30 p.m. CST, but the new cases push the total of known COVID-19 cases announced since March to 10,905.

Over the last week, Saskatchewan public health officials have announced an average of 264 new COVID-19 cases per day, Shahab said.

The seven-day test-positivty rate is now 8.5 per cent, he said.

