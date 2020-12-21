COVID-19 in Sask: 334 new cases and 3 more deaths

Saskatchewan saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, reporting 334.

The province's seven-day average of daily new cases is now 254 — or 20.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

It was at 153 just eight days ago on Dec. 30.

Three more seniors have died in Saskatchewan after being diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the province's COVID-related death toll to 177.

One of the newly reported deaths was in the 70 to 79 age group in the Regina zone. Two people were in the 80 and older age group, one in the north central and one in the Regina zone.

The Saskatoon area is the hotspot with 83 new cases and the north central zone is close behind with 65.

Of the remaining new cases, 15 are located in the far northwest, one is in the far north central, 24 are in the far northeast, 11 are in the northwest, 14 are in the northeast, four are in the central west, six are in the central east, 49 are in the Regina area, one is in the southwest, one is in the south central and 33 are in the southeast zones.

Twenty-seven of the new cases have pending residence information.

Of the provinces total 17,138 COVID-19 cases, 2,947 cases are considered active. There have been 278 new recoveries.

One hundred and seventy-six people are in hospital, 147 of whom are receiving in-patient care. One is in the far north central, one is in the far northeast, eight are in the northwest, 31 are in the north central, three are in the northeast, 39 are in the Saskatoon area, seven are in the central east, 45 are in the Regina area, two are in the south central and 10 are in the southeast.

Twenty-nine people are in intensive care, with two in the northwest, five in the north central, nine in the Saskatoon area and 12 in the Regina zone.

Vaccination

Immunizations for eligible health-care staff, along with long term and personal care home residents, began this morning in Prince Albert, which has now received 3,900 Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine doses.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, including 2,069 Pfizer-BioNtech doses in the Regina pilot program and 233 second doses, 2,407 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon, and 123 Moderna doses in the far northwest zone.

An additional 100 Moderna doses have been allocated to Saskatchewan. This increases the Feb. 1 expected vaccine delivery to 5,400 doses.

The province says February allocations for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine have been confirmed — 11,700 doses will be arriving each week.

