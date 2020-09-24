COVID-19 in Sask: Person fined $2K after allegedly not self-isolating while symptomatic

A Saskatchewan person has been fined $2,000 after allegedly failing to self-isolate while symptomatic with COVID-19.

The province said in a news release Thursday that it is seeing an increase of both public and private gatherings that are in contravention of public health order. No other details were given.

Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday: two in the Saskatoon area, one in the central west zone, one in the south central zone and one in the Regina area.

Eight recoveries were announced Thursday. The number of known active cases in the province is now at 130.

Eight people are in hospital.

The province is releasing specific data on youth testing in different zones every Thursday. This week, the province is reporting 14 active cases in youth, which are classified as people aged zero to 19. Further breakdowns on testing will be seen on the province's website.

A look at known active cases around the province. (CBC)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.