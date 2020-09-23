COVID-19 in Sask: 6 new cases, 19 recoveries announced Wednesday
Nine people in hospital
Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan Wednesday. There are three in the Regina area, two in the Saskatoon area and one in the central west zone.
Nineteen people have recovered since Tuesday. There are now 133 known active cases in Saskatchewan.
The province said in its daily news release that it would no longer be specifying the number of cases in communal living settings unless that number grows beyond 20.
Nine people are in hospital in the province, with one being in intensive care in Saskatoon.
The province is still saying asymptomatic people wanting a test before travel should give it at least seven days from the date of the test to notification of their results.
