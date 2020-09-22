COVID-19 in Sask: 10 new cases, 9 recoveries reported Tuesday
Province to hold news conference at 2:30 p.m. CST
There are 10 new known cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan Tuesday: one in the far northeast zone, one in the central west zone, two in the Regina area and six in the Saskatoon area.
Two of the new Saskatoon cases are related to an outbreak at Brandt Industries. So far, 19 cases have been linked to that outbreak. The province said these latest cases are from close contacts of employees, not other employees.
The province now has 146 known active cases. Twenty-four of those are linked to communal living settings.
Nine people have recovered since Monday and nine people are in hospital.
The province said in a news release that it is currently hiring and training more lab staff to meet heightened demand and reach the goal of processing 4,000 tests a day. The Saskatchewan Health Authority hopes to hire 76 people. Twenty-seven positions have been filled so far.
CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations.
