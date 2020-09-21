COVID-19 in Sask: 17 cases in Saskatoon area now connected to Brandt Industries

Seventeen cases of COVID-19 in the Saskatoon area are now confirmed to be connected to the Brandt Industries outbreak. Three of five new cases in the Saskatoon area Monday are related to this outbreak. The city now has 76 known active cases of the virus.

Elsewhere in the province, Regina and the south east zone are each reporting one new case.

There are now 145 known active cases in the province, with 27 of them in communal living settings.

There are 10 people in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19, with one of them in intensive care. Two people have been declared recovered since Sunday.

A look at COVID-19 around the province. (CBC)

Regina drive-thru testing expansion

Regina's drive-thru testing site will now be open on Wednesdays. Previously, it was open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m. CST and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. Wednesday's hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

The province is also reminding people of public health orders on gathering sizes.

"In Saskatchewan and across the country, public health authorities are seeing increasing transmission rates as a result of public and private gatherings that are in contravention of public health orders and guidelines," a news release said.

The restriction on both indoor and outdoor gatherings is 30 people. If there isn't enough room for everyone to physically distance, the gathering needs to be smaller.