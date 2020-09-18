COVID-19 in Sask: 19 new cases, 15 recoveries announced Friday

Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan were announced Friday. Twelve are in the Saskatoon area, three are in the central west zone and four are in the Regina area.

Of the 12 new cases in the Saskatoon area, six of them are at Brandt Industries.

There are now 113 known active cases in the province. Fifteen more people have recovered and five are in hospital in Saskatoon.

COVID-19 app launches in Sask.

An exposure alert app is now available in Saskatchewan. The Health Canada COVID Alert app uses Bluetooth to detect when app users are near each other. When someone tests positive, they can let other people nearby know in the app without sharing any personal heath information.

Here's how it works, according to the province's health ministry:

If you test positive for COVID-19 you will be provided a one-time key from public health.

Enter the key into the app and it will notify other app users who have been within two metres of you for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period within the last 14 days.

Subscribers who receive this alert can assess their risk and seek testing.

All aspects of the app are voluntary.

