COVID-19 in Sask: 7 new cases, 4 recoveries reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are four in the Saskatoon area, one in the southwest and two in the southeast.

None of the new Saskatoon cases are connected to the private gathering first announced on Sept. 13, the province said. Twenty-one COVID-19 cases are now connected to that gathering and officials say they are still expecting more to be found.

The province said it will be providing more specific information about COVID-19 trends of in youth and schools. Reports will be published weekly, on Thursdays.

A case reported Wednesday's with a pending location was deemed to be out-of-province and will not be counted in the Saskatchewan total.

There are 109 known active cases in the province now. Twenty-nine of those are in communal living situations. Five people are currently in hospital receiving inpatient care.