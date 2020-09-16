COVID-19 in Sask: 21 cases now linked to social gathering in Saskatoon

Twenty-one COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon are now linked to a single social gathering and officials say there are likely more to come. CBC has reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority for more information about the gathering.

Saskatchewan reported 10 new cases of the virus province-wide Wednesday. Seven of them are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina, one is in the north east zone and one case's location is pending.

There were four more recoveries Wednesday, meaning there are now 107 known active cases in the province. Four people are in hospital in Saskatoon.

A look at the cases around the province on Wednesday. (CBC)

Shoal Lake exposure

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority is advising the public about potential COVID-19 exposure in a northern Saskatchewan First Nation.

Someone who tested positive for the virus had taken part in a baseball event in Shoal Lake when they were likely infectious.

The authority says they were at the event from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST on both Sept. 5 and 6. Anyone who was at that event during those times is urged to immediately self-isolate if they have had symptoms of COVID-19 and to call 811 or their community health clinic to arrange for assessment and testing.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.