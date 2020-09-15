COVID-19 in Sask: 10 new cases reported Tuesday, 4 people in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. Eight of them are in Saskatoon, with the other two being in the central east zone.

A total of 17 cases in Saskatoon have been linked to one social gathering. The province said it's likely more cases will come from contact tracing that event.

There are 101 known active cases in the province now, with 33 of them connected to communal living situations.

Four people are in inpatient care, all in Saskatoon. Twelve more people have recovered.

A look at the cases around the province Tuesday. (CBC)

The province is reminding people to be mindful of restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Thirty people are allowed for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. There should be enough space for people who are not in the same household to distance from each other. If there's not, the gathering should be smaller.

Potlucks are still discouraged.

