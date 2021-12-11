COVID-19 in Sask. : 77 new cases, no new deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases has been slowly climbing over the last couple of days.

On Saturday the province confirmed 77 new cases of the disease compared to 49 on Wednesday. New case numbers in Saskatchewan have been remaining below 100 for the last two weeks.

The province's online dashboard didn't report any new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday. So far 937 people with the disease have died in Saskatchewan.

On Saturday the province announced 650 active cases, compared to 1,428 one month ago.

The Saskatoon health zone continues to have the highest number of known active cases (158), followed by Regina (102) and the central east region (98).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 61, or 5.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

Over a third of the new cases were in children under the age of 12, according to the dashboard — 11 cases in the 0-4 age range, and 18 in the 5-11 age range.

Of the new cases among people aged 5 and older, 34.8 per cent were in fully vaccinated people.

The new cases were in the following regions:

Northwest: three.

North central: five.

Saskatoon: 22.

Central east: 21.

Regina: 11.

Southwest: one.

South central: two.

Southeast: eight.

COVID-19 tests and vaccination

COVID-19 patients in hospital have dropped by eight to 109 on Saturday, 62.4 per cent of whom were not fully vaccinated.

Thirty-four people with the disease currently require intensive care, according to the online dashboard.

Additionally, one more person with COVID-19 from Saskatchewan is currently receiving care outside of the province.

Health-care workers administered 1,663 new COVID-19 tests, 506 fewer than announced the day before.

As of Saturday, 650 cases of COVID-19 are considered active and 80,193 cases recovered, according to the province. (Government of Saskatchewan)

A total of 2,444 more people have received a COVID-19 shot.

According to Saturday's update, 1,396 people got a first shot and 1,048 received their second dose.

To date, 844,090 people across Saskatchewan have been fully immunized against COVID-19.