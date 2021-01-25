Regina man issued public health ticket after multiple people seen coming and going from his home
Seven people were found in the home, some of which did not live there. Under the public health orders, gatherings at home are limited to family members only, with only a single outside visitor allowed at maximum.
A 61-year-old Regina man was issued a ticket under the public health act after multiple people were seen coming and going from his residence.
Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Quebec Street on Saturday after someone complained about the busy house.
Seven people were found in the home, some of whom did not live there. Under the public health orders, gatherings at home are limited to family members only, with only a single outside visitor allowed at maximum.
The $2,800 ticket is for contravening public health orders around limiting private gatherings.
