Sask. to recieve Pfizer doses thought to be delayed due to damaged container

The Saskatchewan government said it will be receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as scheduled, a day after it said the shipment would be delayed.

On Sunday, the province said it was receiving a delayed shipment of 5,850 doses due to a damaged thermal shipper.

However, on Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada determined that four thermal shippers that were reported by the province as damaged over the weekend were not damaged, according to a government of Saskatchewan press release.

As a result, the 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that were believed to be delayed will be arriving this week as scheduled, the government said in a press release.

A spokesperson for Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health declined to provide further comment.

According to Health Canada's vaccine delivery schedule, Saskatchewan is set to receive 36,270 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 29.

Additional shipments of 31,590 doses are scheduled to arrive every week until the end of May.