COVID-19 in Sask: Zero new cases and one recovery on Sunday

For the second time in the space of a week Saskatchewan reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Three people remain in hospital in Saskatoon. One person is receiving inpatient care and two people are in intensive care. One more person has recovered, which means there are now 42 active cases.

Saskatchewan has had a total of 1,615 reported cases with 1,549 people having recovered.

Seventeen of the 42 active cases are in communal living settings.

A total of 24 people with COVID-19 have died in the province since the pandemic began.

About half — or 826 — of the total number of cases have been through community contact.

On Saturday, 1,281 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province. To date, the province has performed 139,272 COVID‐19 tests.

Saskatchewan's per capita rate was 99,875 people tested per million population compared to the national average of 143,718 people tested per million population.