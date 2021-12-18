COVID-19 in Sask.: 3 new Omicron cases reported Saturday

Saskatchewan reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and says three more cases have now been identified as stemming from the Omicron variant.

There have now been 10 cases connected with the Omicron variant in the province, a provincial website says — three more than were reported on Friday.

In a note on its COVID-19 update, the province says the current risk of community transmission is low and that public health officials will contact residents in areas where contact tracing determines an increased risk.

The province said Friday it will screen all COVID-19 cases for variants of the coronavirus that causes the illness, including Omicron, which early data suggests is highly transmissible.

The province now has 562 known active cases of COVID-19, according to Saturday's update on the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, an increase of 14 since Friday.

Of the 61 new cases, about 41 per cent were diagnosed in people aged 30 to 49.

The province also reported the rate of new cases in vaccinated, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people. In unvaccinated people there were an estimated 7.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 4.6 cases per 100,000 in vaccinated people.

There were 1.1 new cases per 100,000 in partially vaccinated people.

The new cases were located in the following health regions:

Far northwest: two.

Northwest: three.

North central: five.

Northeast: two.

Saskatoon: 24.

Central west: one.

Central east: three.

Regina: 16.

South central: one.

Southeast: three.

One new case is pending residence information.

Saskatchewan reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

The number of people in hospital dropped by six to 101, including 32 in intensive care.

There were 2,065 new doses of the vaccine administered, bringing the total to 1,783,920.

Of the new doses, 961 were first doses of the vaccine and 1,104 were second doses.

On Monday, the province will expand elibigility for third doses of the vaccine to adults 18 and older, provided at least three months have passed since their second dose.

Sask. compared to Canada

Saskatchewan's rates of new cases, active cases and deaths compared to other provinces have now dropped to average or below average levels, according to the government of Canada's epidemiology update posted on Friday evening.

The average rate of active cases across Canada is 127 per 100,000 people. Saskatchewan has one of the lowest rates, at 46.

In the past seven days, there have been 36 new cases per 100,000 people in the province, compared with a national average of 103.

In the same time period, there have been 0.4 new deaths per 100,000 people in Saskatchewan, compared to a rate of 0.3 per 100,000 nationally.