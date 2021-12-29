COVID-19 in Sask.: nearly 300 new cases and 200 Omicron cases reported

COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Saskatchewan, as the new Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread.

Some 293 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,645.

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday were in the following areas:

Far northwest, one.

Far northeast, three.

Northwest, four.

North central, three.

Northeast, four.

Saskatoon, 60.

Central west, five.

Central east, 13.

Regina, 138.

Southwest, two.

South central, 19.

Southeast, 12.

The remaining 29 cases required residence information.

Another 198 cases of the Omicron variant were deemed probable on Wednesday, bringing the province's total to 956.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 200 by Wednesday, or 16.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Four more residents were reported dead, bumping Sasktchewan's death total to 951 since the pandemic started.

There were 83 people in hospital, which included 68 inpatient hospitalizations and 15 ICU hospitalizations, according to the latest update. About 47 people, or 56.6 per cent, of those in hospital were not fully vaccinated.

Some 1,805 COVID-19 tests were administered in Saskatchewan, as of the latest update.