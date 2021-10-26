COVID-19 in Sask.: 10 deaths, case counts continue dropping

Saskatchewan is reporting its lowest new daily caseload of COVID-19 in months, but also 10 new deaths.

There were 126 new cases reported on Tuesday, a drop of 44 from Monday.

It's the lowest daily case count since Aug. 16, when there were 87.

The seven-day daily average of new cases has also dropped, from 259 to 238.

There are 286 people in hospital including 69 in intensive care.

The ICU number does not include patients that have been transferred to Ontario to take some of the strain off the system here.

Another number that's decreasing is active cases. On Tuesday, there were 2,538 people in that category.

With the 10 new deaths, the death toll in the province since the pandemic began is 827.

Here are the new case counts broken down by region: