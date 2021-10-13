Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Sask.: 11 deaths, 337 people in hospital

Since the pandemic began, a total of 764 people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, with 139 of those deaths coming in the last 30 days.

327 new cases reported in the province, 56 more than Tuesday

Health care workers in Saskatchewan administered 2,825 COVID-19 tests Tuesday, according to the province's latest daily report. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The Saskatchewan health ministry reported on Wednesday that 11 more people with COVID-19 have died.

That's one of the highest single-day death totals this year. 

There were also 327 new cases and 4,423 known active cases reported in the province Wednesday.

There were 11 fewer people with COVID-19 in hospital reported Wednesday than the day before. Total hospitalizations sat at 337, with 76 of them are under intensive care.   

Meanwhile, 4,305 people got shots Tuesday. More than half of those were first vaccinations.

The Saskatchewan health ministry reported 11 deaths and 327 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (CBC News)
