COVID-19 in Sask.: 11 deaths, 337 people in hospital

The Saskatchewan health ministry reported on Wednesday that 11 more people with COVID-19 have died.

That's one of the highest single-day death totals this year.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 764 people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, with 139 of those deaths coming in the last 30 days.

There were also 327 new cases and 4,423 known active cases reported in the province Wednesday.

There were 11 fewer people with COVID-19 in hospital reported Wednesday than the day before. Total hospitalizations sat at 337, with 76 of them are under intensive care.

Meanwhile, 4,305 people got shots Tuesday. More than half of those were first vaccinations.