COVID-19 in Sask.: 470 new cases and 5 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported five more COVID-19 related deaths and another increase in hospitalization numbers on Friday.

People in Saskatchewan are dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than in any other province in the country.

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan's rate of COVID-19 deaths for the last 14 days was at 4.8 per 100,000 people, according to the Canadian government, followed by Alberta (4.6) and First Nations reserves (2.9).

Across the country, only the Northwest Territories reported a higher rate of deaths for the last 14 days, at 11.1 per 100,000 population.

One final chart for the night and then I've got to go to bed and try to think about something other than death for a while.<br><br>People in Alberta & Saskatchewan continue to die from COVID-19 at a far higher rate than any other province, and the rate keeps increasing: <a href="https://t.co/1WdFVHyM4l">pic.twitter.com/1WdFVHyM4l</a> —@CBCFletch

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 700 people with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan are known to have died.

According to the province, three of the new deaths were in the 60 to 79 age group, and two of the people were 80 or older.

Hospitalization numbers went up for the third day in a row, to 313 from 307.

Among those in hospital, 74.1 per cent were not fully vaccinated, according to the province's dashboard.

As of Friday, 68 of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients were in Saskatchewan's intensive care units (ICU).

The province also reported 470 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. That number is down from Thursday's record of 601.

Just under one-third of the new recorded cases, or 32.8 per cent, were in the 20 to 39 age category, according to the province's dashboard.

Of the new cases among people age 12 and older, 17.1 per cent were in fully vaccinated people.

Friday's new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest, 18.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast, 11.

Northwest, 44.

North central, 48.

Northeast, 17.

Saskatoon, 85.

Central west, 12.

Central east, 32.

Regina, 83.

Southwest, 23.

South central, 33.

Southeast, 37.

Residence information is pending for 26 other new cases.

Eighty-four new cases were among children 11 or younger.

As of Friday, 4,770 cases were considered active in Saskatchewan, with Saskatoon having the most known cases (1,140), followed by the northwest region (653) and Regina (610).