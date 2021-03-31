COVID-19 in Sask.: 236 new cases, no new deaths, new record for single-day vaccinations

Saskatchewan is reporting 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and no new deaths from the illness.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 35,983, with 2,381 cases considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 235, equivalent to 19.2 new cases per 100,000.

The new cases Saturday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: six.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: 11.

North central: five.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 35.

Central west: two.

Central east: seven.

Regina: 91.

Southwest: 10.

South central: 19.

Southeast: 30.

Residence information is pending for 14 cases.

There were 236 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Saskatchewan on April 10, 2021. (Government of Saskatchewan)

There are now 192 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 46 in intensive care. The majority of ICU patients — 24 — are in Regina.

There have now been a total of 33,149 recoveries from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, with 191 more recoveries reported Saturday.

Just over 700,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan to date, and all public health measures remain in effect until April 26.

Variants of concern

As of Friday, 3,212 cases involving coronavirus variants of concern have been identified in the province.

Variant cases are rising in southern Saskatchewan, especially in Moose Jaw, Estevan and Weyburn areas, the province says.

A Saskatchewan Health Authority release urged residents in those areas to adhere to best personal protective measures, including avoiding all unnecessary travel to and from Moose Jaw and Weyburn.

Travel is also still not recommended in or out of the Regina area.

Vaccination record

The province reported Saturday that 12,615 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered — a new one-day record for the increase in shots making their way into arms across the province.

That brings the total number of doses administered in the province to 268,895.

To date, 47 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 50 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Saskatoon reported 2,321 doses administered, followed closely by 1,664 in the southeast region.

Eligible residents ages who are 55 and older can now book their vaccination appointment online, or by phone at 1-833-727-5829.