Saskatchewan reported another COVID-related death — a person in their 60s in the Regina zone — along with 274 new cases Monday.

There have now been 60 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

The Regina area had 80 new cases reported Monday, followed by the Saskatoon area with 72.

The other cases are located in the far north west (21), far north central (one), far north east (six), north west (26), north central (28), north east (six), central east (seven), south west (eight), south central (four) and south east (12) zones. Three new cases have pending location information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 264 (21.8 new cases per 100,000 population).

There have now been 10,412 known cases in the province. Of them, 4,763 cases are active and 5,589 people have recovered.



There are now 143 people in hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of eight people from Sunday.

Twenty-six people are in intensive care: six in the north central, 11 in the Saskatoon area, eight in the Regina area and one in the south west. Another 117 people are receiving inpatient care.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Dec. 7, 2020. (CBC Graphics)

To date, 367,396 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan's per capita rate was 231,105 people tested per million, well below the national rate of 318,643 people tested per million.



On Sunday, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.