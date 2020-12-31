COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new death and a caution on New Year's celebrations in province's final 2020 update

Another Saskatchewan resident infected with COVID-19 — a senior aged 80 or older in the Saskatoon area — has died, bringing the pandemic's total death toll in the province to 155 at year's end.

Saskatchewan has the six-worst death tally among all provinces. Thirty-nine of those deaths occurred among residents of only one nursing home: Extendicare's 220-bed Parkside facility in Regina.

In its final 2020 COVID case numbers report Thursday, the province sounded a note of caution about New Year's celebrations.

"While most people are eager to say farewell to 2020, public health officials remind everyone that current public health orders on gathering sizes and events remain in place. Keep your celebrations to your household. Connect with friends and family virtually. Head outdoors to wish your neighbours a happy new year at a safe distance."

Recoveries still outweighing new cases

Health officials reported 190 new cases on Thursday — more than the current seven day average of 157 new daily cases, or 13 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases were geographically classified as follows: far north west (nine), far north east (22), north west (12), north central (37), north east (two), Saskatoon (47), central west (two), central east (four), Regina (23), south west (three), south central (eight) and south east (10).

Those new cases were outnumbered by 439 people who have recovered from the virus.

Next update coming Saturday

On Wednesday, 2,198 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province, up from 1,475 on Tuesday.

No update on case numbers will be provided on Friday. The province's public reporting will resume Saturday.

