COVID-19 in Sask.: No new deaths in the province for second day in a row

Saskatchewan has no new deaths to report for the second day in a row. The province announced 177 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, making the known active case count 2,260.

There are 157 people in hospital, with 41 in intensive care.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far Northwest, eight.

North West, 18.

North Central, 9.

Saskatoon, 40.

Central West, one.

Central East, 14.

Regina, 42.

Southwest, 11.

South Central, 15.

Southeast, 18.

One new case is pending residence information. Two new cases with pending residence information were assigned; one went to the North Central zone and one to the Regina zone.

Starting Monday, people aged 29 and up can begin booking their vaccine appointments. The age remains 18 and up in the northern district.

A new daily high of 13,651 vaccines were delivered by the reporting period Sunday.

Seventy-one per cent of people over 40 in the province now have their first dose, meaning Saskatchewan has reached a milestone in their latest three-step reopening plan.